Shuto Machino News: Scores twice in win

Machino scored two goals to go with five shots (four on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 4-3 win over Monchengladbach. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 83rd minute.

Machino opened the scoring for Kiel in the 15th minute with a close-range header following an assist from John Tolkin, and he'd end up deciding the game after netting the game-winning goal in the 91st minute. Machino has been Kiel's top scorer this season, and this brace elevated his tally 10 goals and three assists in 2024/25.