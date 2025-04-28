Fantasy Soccer
Shuto Machino headshot

Shuto Machino News: Scores twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Machino scored two goals to go with five shots (four on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 4-3 win over Monchengladbach. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 83rd minute.

Machino opened the scoring for Kiel in the 15th minute with a close-range header following an assist from John Tolkin, and he'd end up deciding the game after netting the game-winning goal in the 91st minute. Machino has been Kiel's top scorer this season, and this brace elevated his tally 10 goals and three assists in 2024/25.

Shuto Machino
Holstein Kiel
