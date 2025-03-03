Shuto Machino News: Three shots in Sunday's win

Machino had three shots (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Union Berlin.

Machino had a productive match Sunday, helping his side earn its first win since Jan. 14. He tied season highs with three chances created and three crosses, in addition to taking three shots for the fourth time this season. He also intercepted one pass and made three clearances as he played the full 90 minutes for just the fourth time this season.