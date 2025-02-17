Sidiki Cherif News: Appears for 12 minutes

Cherif (thigh) saw 12 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Reims.

Cherif was back with the team as expected Sunday, seeing a spot on the bench following a thigh injury. He would see time, appearing for 12 minutes to end the match. He hasn't appeared since Sept. 22 due to injury, so this is good news for the forward. He will hope to return to a starting role, as he did start in three of his first five games before his injury.