Sidiki Cherif News: Signs permanently with Coventry

Cherif has completed a permanent transfer to Coventry City from Fenerbahce on a long term contract, the club announced.

Cherif joined Fenerbahce on loan with an obligation to buy in February 2026, scoring three times in the closing months of the season and gaining experience in the Europa League and Champions League qualifiers. He began his career in France, making his professional debut for Angers in 2023-24 and helping the club win promotion to Ligue 1 in 2024, before scoring four Ligue 1 goals by the end of 2025 as his form drew interest from clubs around Europe. Cherif is expected to add another attacking option and will compete for minutes with Haji Wright, who is currently sidelined, and Ellis Simms this season.