Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Siebe Van der Heyden headshot

Siebe Van der Heyden Injury: Not yet training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Van der Heyden (calf) isn't training with the team ahead of Saturday's trip to Munich, according to Hamsburger Abendblatt.

Van der Heyden remains out of team training and is only working individually. The defender still has an outside chance for a Saturday trip to Munich, but unless he's back in team training quickly it's unlikely he'll go Saturday. Van der Heyden would be a likely starter if fit for the closing stage of the campaign.

Siebe Van der Heyden
FC St. Pauli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now