Siebe Van der Heyden Injury: Not yet training

Van der Heyden (calf) isn't training with the team ahead of Saturday's trip to Munich, according to Hamsburger Abendblatt.

Van der Heyden remains out of team training and is only working individually. The defender still has an outside chance for a Saturday trip to Munich, but unless he's back in team training quickly it's unlikely he'll go Saturday. Van der Heyden would be a likely starter if fit for the closing stage of the campaign.