Siebe Van der Heyden News: First goal in draw

Van der Heyden scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and four crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Wolfsburg.

Van Der Hayden posted a solid performance Saturday with four clearances, three tackles and an interception. He also engaged in 10 duels, winning five. The defender's key contribution was finding the net with his only on target effort. This was the Belgian's first strike since joining St Pauli from Mallorca at the end of January.