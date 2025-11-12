Rosted's contract option for 2026 was declined even though the defender has been an undisputed starter in the backline this season, featuring in 31 matches and starting 27 of them while setting a new personal record with more than 2,500 minutes played. Rosted broke several career highs with 33 tackles, 35 interceptions, and 158 clearances while also recording his first goal and first assist. The center-back is now set for free agency and available to join the club of his choice to continue his career.