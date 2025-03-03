Sigurd Rosted News: Scores goal in defeat
Rosted scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Orlando City SC.
Rosted scored his first MLS goal for Toronto with a well-timed header off a Federico Bernardeschi corner in the 72nd minute. He also recorded two tackles and two clearances but couldn't prevent the loss to Orlando. He will look to build on this performance against Cincinnati on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now