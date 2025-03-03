Fantasy Soccer
Sigurd Rosted headshot

Sigurd Rosted News: Scores goal in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Rosted scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Orlando City SC.

Rosted scored his first MLS goal for Toronto with a well-timed header off a Federico Bernardeschi corner in the 72nd minute. He also recorded two tackles and two clearances but couldn't prevent the loss to Orlando. He will look to build on this performance against Cincinnati on Saturday.

