Silas Injury: Forced off Thursday

Silas suffered an apparently serious injury during Thursday's UEFA Conference League visit to Sigma Olomouc.

Silas will likely miss upcoming contests if he's dealing with a major blow, but the severity of his injury is yet to be revealed. He has been part of a forward rotation with Phillip Tietz and Sheraldo Becker, so both of those teammates will see increased action if the injury is confirmed. The Congo international previously scored once over eight Bundesliga appearances in 2026.