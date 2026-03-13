Silas Injury: Fracture confirmed

Silas suffered a fracture of his left tibia and fibula during the first leg of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Conference League against SK Sigma Olomouc and is out for the time being, according to the club.

Silas was rushed to the hospital after suffering fractures to his left tibia and fibula during the first leg of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Conference League against SK Sigma Olomouc and will now begin a long recovery process that is expected to sideline him until the start of the 2026/27 season. The midfielder made eight appearances for his new club since arriving, scoring one goal while adding eight shots and three chances created. His absence should open the door for Philipp Tietz and Sheraldo Becker to pick up more minutes in the front line.