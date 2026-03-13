Silas Injury: Fractured tibia feared

Silas was forced off due to a serious injury during Thursday's UEFA Conference League visit to Sigma Olomouc and the club fears a fractured tibia, according to BILD.

Silas was rushed to the hospital after suffering a serious injury during Thursday's UEFA Conference League trip to Sigma Olomouc, with a fractured tibia now feared for the midfielder. This would be a major setback for Mainz as Silas had quickly become a regular starter following his move during the winter transfer window. If the injury turns out to be as serious as feared, Phillip Tietz and Sheraldo Becker could be in line for increased minutes moving forward.