Silvan Hefti News: Back from suspension
Hefti has served his one-match suspension and is available for Saturday's clash against St. Louis City.
Hefti had been forced to sit out the Chicago Fire fixture after receiving a red card in the 2-2 draw against Nashville, with Nikola Markovic covering in his absence. The defender has been a regular starter for D.C. United and his return restores the preferred defensive setup for the club heading into the weekend clash against St. Louis City.
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