Silvan Hefti News: Back from suspension

Hefti has served his one-match suspension and is available for Saturday's clash against St. Louis City.

Hefti had been forced to sit out the Chicago Fire fixture after receiving a red card in the 2-2 draw against Nashville, with Nikola Markovic covering in his absence. The defender has been a regular starter for D.C. United and his return restores the preferred defensive setup for the club heading into the weekend clash against St. Louis City.