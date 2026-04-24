Silvan Hefti News: Provides first MLS assist

Hefti had an assist while crossing twice (one accurate), creating three chances, making three interceptions and five tackles (winning two) during Wednesday's 4-4 draw with NY Red Bulls.

Hefti set up Tai Baribo in the 80th minute assisting the game winning goal while leading United in chances created and tackles. The assist was the first goal involvement in MLS for Hefti as he's combined for five chances created, five crosses and six tackles over his last three appearances.