Silvan Hefti News: Sent off after assist Saturday

Hefti delivered an assist but received a red card in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Nashville.

Hefti set up Louis Munteanu with a cross in the 25th minute of the weekend's duel. However, the defender was then booked twice, leaving his side with 10 men and becoming suspended for the upcoming match against Chicago Fire. He'll consequently be eligible to return to face St. Louis on May 16. His place in the starting lineup could be covered by either Aaron Herrera or Conner Antley.