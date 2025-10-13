Widmer is a doubt for the remaining time of international duty with Switzerland after the right-back suffered an apparent injury in Friday's win against Sweden. The defender will likely be assessed in the coming hours to determine if he can feature on Monday against Slovenia or if he will head back to Mainz early. That said, if Widmer had to miss some time, his absence won't affect the starting squad of M05 since he has been a bench option in all of his appearances except one this season in the Bundesliga and remained an unused substitute in the last game.