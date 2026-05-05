Silvan Widmer headshot

Silvan Widmer News: Provides assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Widmer assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against FC St. Pauli.

Widmer set up Phillipp Mwene's 40th minute goal after taking Phillip Tietz's layoff, exploding down the right flank at full speed and hitting the byline before cutting it back for a simple close-range finish. He added two tackles and three clearances to round out a solid all-around performance, continuing his steady impact this season. He now sits on two goals and one assist across 26 Bundesliga appearances, (21 starts), showing consistent minutes and reliable contributions.

Silvan Widmer
FSV Mainz 05
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