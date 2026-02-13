Silvan Widmer News: Set for suspension
Widmer was shown his fifth yellow card of the season during Friday's 4-0 loss to Dortmund.
Widmer was shown the card after just nine minutes and will miss next week's match against Hamburg through suspension. Phillipp Mwene, who replaced Widmer in the 61st minute, is an option to take a spot in next week's starting XI.
