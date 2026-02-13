Silvan Widmer headshot

Silvan Widmer News: Set for suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Widmer was shown his fifth yellow card of the season during Friday's 4-0 loss to Dortmund.

Widmer was shown the card after just nine minutes and will miss next week's match against Hamburg through suspension. Phillipp Mwene, who replaced Widmer in the 61st minute, is an option to take a spot in next week's starting XI.

Silvan Widmer
FSV Mainz 05
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Silvan Widmer
