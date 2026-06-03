Silvan Widmer headshot

Silvan Widmer News: Set to start at right-back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Widmer has been named in Switzerland's World Cup squad and is expected to start at right-back under coach Murat Yakin, arriving at the tournament after a solid campaign with Mainz in the Bundesliga.

Widmer contributed two goals and one assist alongside 40 tackles across 27 appearances this season, providing the attacking and defensive output expected of a modern full-back at the highest level. His ability to get forward and contribute in the final third while maintaining his defensive responsibilities makes him a well-rounded option on the right side of the Swiss backline, and his Bundesliga experience gives him the physical and tactical preparation needed to perform in a demanding tournament environment. Widmer is a reliable and experienced option for manager Murat Yakin on the right flank, bringing familiarity with the national team's system and the composure to deliver consistent performances under pressure.

Silvan Widmer
FSV Mainz 05
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