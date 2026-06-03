Silvan Widmer News: Set to start at right-back
Widmer has been named in Switzerland's World Cup squad and is expected to start at right-back under coach Murat Yakin, arriving at the tournament after a solid campaign with Mainz in the Bundesliga.
Widmer contributed two goals and one assist alongside 40 tackles across 27 appearances this season, providing the attacking and defensive output expected of a modern full-back at the highest level. His ability to get forward and contribute in the final third while maintaining his defensive responsibilities makes him a well-rounded option on the right side of the Swiss backline, and his Bundesliga experience gives him the physical and tactical preparation needed to perform in a demanding tournament environment. Widmer is a reliable and experienced option for manager Murat Yakin on the right flank, bringing familiarity with the national team's system and the composure to deliver consistent performances under pressure.
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