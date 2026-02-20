Silvan Widmer News: Suspension cleared
Widmer is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club.
Widmer has served his suspension due to yellow cards accumulation in the Bundesliga and is set to return in the next contest. The midfielder is an undisputed starter on the left flank for Mainz this season and will likely regain that role on Saturday against Leverkusen.
