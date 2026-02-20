Silvan Widmer headshot

Silvan Widmer News: Suspension cleared

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Widmer is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club.

Widmer has served his suspension due to yellow cards accumulation in the Bundesliga and is set to return in the next contest. The midfielder is an undisputed starter on the left flank for Mainz this season and will likely regain that role on Saturday against Leverkusen.

Silvan Widmer
FSV Mainz 05
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Silvan Widmer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Silvan Widmer See More
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
Bundesliga Team News and Projected Lineups for Matchday 2
SOC
Bundesliga Team News and Projected Lineups for Matchday 2
Author Image
Ian Faletti
August 22, 2023
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Friday UEFA Euro 2020 Quarter-Final Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Friday UEFA Euro 2020 Quarter-Final Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
July 1, 2021