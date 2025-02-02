Silvere Ganvoula News: Joins Monza

Ganvoula has agreed to a contract until 2026 with Monza upon completing his transfer from Young Boys, the team announced.

Ganvoula tallied one goal, 13 shots (six on target), one key pass and four crosses (zero accurate) in eight Champions League matches (six starts) and hit the net five times in 18 Super League games so far. He should have a big role once he settles in considering the recent departures of Milan Djuric and Daniel Maldini in the Monza frontline.