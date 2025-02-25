Silvere Ganvoula News: Just one shot on target in rout loss

Ganvoula had one shot (on target) in Monday's 4-0 defeat versus Roma.

Ganvoula was not impactful Monday. Monza's lead striker only managed one shot on target and unsurprisingly was subbed after 45 minutes. He joined the club from Young Boys a few weeks ago as I Biancorossi try to improve their attacking hand. This was just his third appearance and he is yet to make a material contribution.