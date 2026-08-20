Simon Adingra Injury: Pictured in protective boot

Adingra was pictured wearing a protective boot on his left foot at Sunderland's training ground, likely explaining why he's set to miss Saturday's season opener against Ipswich, according to the Sunderland Echo.

Adingra is believed to have picked up the knock during Sunderland's recent preseason win over Wrexham, where he appeared as a second-half substitute, and the club has yet to clarify the severity of the issue or whether the boot is merely precautionary. The timing adds a complication to his transfer situation, with West Ham having made a loan enquiry for the winger this summer as Sunderland weigh his long-term future following last season's loan spell at Monaco, where he scored three goals and added two assists across 17 appearances. Adingra is expected to be further assessed in the coming days, with both his fitness and his transfer future now closely intertwined heading into the rest of the window.