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Simon Adingra News: Assists in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Adingra assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 5-4 loss versus Strasbourg.

Adingra assisted Lamine Camara's goal in the 42nd minute Saturday, giving him a goal contribution on the final day of the season. It ends a solid loan spell with Monaco as he scored three goals and recorded two assists across 14 appearances (10 starts). He's now set to return to Sunderland in the Premier League next season.

Simon Adingra
Monaco
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