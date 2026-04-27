Simon Adingra News: Assists opener in 2-2 draw

Adingra assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Toulouse.

Adingra assisted Jordan Teze in the opening goal of a 2-2 draw against Toulouse. This was his first assist since joining Monaco in January, where he has also scored three goals. He has started seven of his 11 games, and this game was his second start in the last four games. He put one of his two shots on target and also created a chance.