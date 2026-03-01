Simon Adingra headshot

Simon Adingra News: Goal off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Adingra scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Angers.

Adingra was sent to Monaco's bench for the Angers game, but the demotion did not stop him from scoring another goal. The attacking player has three across as many appearances since mid-February, meaning he will enter March with some incredibly positive momentum on his side.

Simon Adingra
Monaco
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Simon Adingra See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Simon Adingra See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
51 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
51 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Jan. 7
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Jan. 7
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
54 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
55 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
55 days ago