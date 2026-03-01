Simon Adingra News: Goal off bench
Adingra scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Angers.
Adingra was sent to Monaco's bench for the Angers game, but the demotion did not stop him from scoring another goal. The attacking player has three across as many appearances since mid-February, meaning he will enter March with some incredibly positive momentum on his side.
