Simon Adingra News: Records two shots
Adingra had two shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Lille.
Adingra played 58 minutes in his start Sunday but was unable to get much going, with his two shots the highlight of his day. He comes into the final match day on the last game of his loan, recording three goals and one assist in 13 appearacnes (nine starts) since joining the team.
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