Simon Adingra News: Scores brace in 3-1 win
Adingra scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Friday's 3-1 victory against Nantes.
Adingra scored the team's first and second goals in the match, which were his first two goals of the league campaign. Interestingly, the 24-year-old scored with both shots in the match. Adingra also produced two crosses, but both were inaccurate.
