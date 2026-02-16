Simon Adingra News: Scores brace in 3-1 win

Adingra scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Friday's 3-1 victory against Nantes.

Adingra scored the team's first and second goals in the match, which were his first two goals of the league campaign. Interestingly, the 24-year-old scored with both shots in the match. Adingra also produced two crosses, but both were inaccurate.