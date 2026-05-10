Simon Becher headshot

Simon Becher News: Assists on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Becher assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 win against Colorado Rapids.

Becher set up Sangbin Jeong for the only goal of the game in the 26th minute. He completed 11 passes and made a tackle. Becher has now recorded two assists in the last three league games. He tallies four goal contributions for the campaign so far.

Simon Becher
St. Louis City SC
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