Simon Becher News: Assists on Saturday
Becher assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 win against Colorado Rapids.
Becher set up Sangbin Jeong for the only goal of the game in the 26th minute. He completed 11 passes and made a tackle. Becher has now recorded two assists in the last three league games. He tallies four goal contributions for the campaign so far.
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