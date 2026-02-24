Simon Becher headshot

Simon Becher News: Credited with clever assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Becher assisted once to go with four shots (one on goal) and four chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Charlotte FC.

Becher delivered the first assist of the 2026 MLS season with a no-look through ball that allowed Marcel Hartel to fire a comfortable finish past Kristijan Kahlina. Becher had five goals contributions in 32 appearances in the 2025 season, so he certainly started the new campaign on a strong note.

Simon Becher
St. Louis City SC
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Simon Becher See More
