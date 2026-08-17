Simon Becher News: Nets brace on Saturday

Becher scored two goals to go with seven shots (four on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 victory against San Jose Earthquakes.

Becher doubled the lead in the 27th minute by heading in Eduard Lowen's corner. Becher then netted another goal in the 55th minute assisted by Tomas Totland. Becher managed to record 16 passes and also contributed defensively with two clearances. This was his first brace in nearly two years and he has now recorded four goal contributions in the last five games.