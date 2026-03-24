Simon Becher News: Scores goal in victory

Becher scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 victory over New England Revolution.

Becher received the ball inside the box and dribbled past an opposing defender to fire a left-footed strike that leveled the scoring in the 29th minute of the win. After struggling to convert his chances in the previous four games, the forward earned his first goal of the year and could aim to build some momentum if he remains the top option to lead the front line in the future.