Simon Becher News: Signs new contract
Becher has signed a new contract with St. Louis City SC until the end of the 2027/28 MLS season on Thursday. The deal also includes an option for the 2028/29 campaign.
Becher opened his 2025 MLS campaign with an assist and had five goal contributions in 32 outings during the previous season. He figures to have a big role in the attack for years to come.
