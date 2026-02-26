Simon Becher headshot

Simon Becher News: Signs new contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Becher has signed a new contract with St. Louis City SC until the end of the 2027/28 MLS season on Thursday. The deal also includes an option for the 2028/29 campaign.

Becher opened his 2025 MLS campaign with an assist and had five goal contributions in 32 outings during the previous season. He figures to have a big role in the attack for years to come.

Simon Becher
St. Louis City SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Simon Becher See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Simon Becher See More
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part VI
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part VI
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 21, 2024