Simon Becher headshot

Simon Becher News: Takes three shots, can't score

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Becher had three shots (zero on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus San Diego FC.

Becher was St. Louis' most reliable threat in the attack, but he was unable to find the back of the net. One bad game won't limit his upside considerably, though, and Becher should continue to lead St. Louis' attacking line going forward. His next chance to play will come against Seattle Sounders on Saturday, March 7.

Simon Becher
St. Louis City SC
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Simon Becher
