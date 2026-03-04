Simon Becher News: Takes three shots, can't score

Becher had three shots (zero on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus San Diego FC.

Becher was St. Louis' most reliable threat in the attack, but he was unable to find the back of the net. One bad game won't limit his upside considerably, though, and Becher should continue to lead St. Louis' attacking line going forward. His next chance to play will come against Seattle Sounders on Saturday, March 7.