Simon Ebonog Injury: Dealing with illness

Ebonog is a doubt for Sunday's season finale against Lorient due to illness, according to coach Didier Digard, per FOOT NORMAND.

Ebonog's potential absence is an untimely development for Le Havre heading into the final fixture of their season, with the club monitoring his condition ahead of Sunday's kickoff before making a final call on his involvement against the Merlus. Yassine Kechta is expected to step into the engine room if Ebonog cannot be cleared in time for the Stade Oceane clash.