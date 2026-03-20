Simon Ebonog Injury: Questionable against Paris FC

Ebonog (knock) is questionable for Sunday's clash against Paris FC, according to coach Didier Digard, per FOOT NORMAND.

Ebonog picked up a knock in training this week and is now a late fitness call for Sunday's matchup against Paris FC. His status is one to watch closely, as he is in line for a midfield start with Stephan Zagadou suspended, a situation that should shift Ayumu Seko back into the defensive line. If Ebonog can't go, it would likely open the door for Timothee Pembele to step into a larger role for the Ciel & Marine.