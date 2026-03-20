Simon Ebonog headshot

Simon Ebonog Injury: Questionable against Paris FC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Ebonog (knock) is questionable for Sunday's clash against Paris FC, according to coach Didier Digard, per FOOT NORMAND.

Ebonog picked up a knock in training this week and is now a late fitness call for Sunday's matchup against Paris FC. His status is one to watch closely, as he is in line for a midfield start with Stephan Zagadou suspended, a situation that should shift Ayumu Seko back into the defensive line. If Ebonog can't go, it would likely open the door for Timothee Pembele to step into a larger role for the Ciel & Marine.

Simon Ebonog
Le Havre
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