Simon Ebonog News: Available for season finale

Ebonog (illness) has been named in the squad for Sunday's season finale against Lorient, according to the club.

Ebonog's inclusion is a positive development after the illness had cast doubt over his availability for the final fixture earlier in the week. His presence in the matchday squad gives coach Didier Digard an additional option in the engine room, with Yassine Kechta now likely to revert to a depth role for the clash at the Stade Oceane.