Simon Ebonog News: Finds back of net

Ebonog scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against AJ Auxerre.

Ebonog earned a rare goal Sunday as he leveled the match in the eventual draw, scoring in the 23rd minute. That said, this is his first goal of the season, although he has only taken 19 shots (four on target). This is also his first goal contribution of the season after 24 appearances (18 starts).