Simon Ebonog News: Picks one match ban

Ebonog is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in French competitions, the league announced.

Ebonog picked up his fifth yellow card in French competitions and is now suspended for the March. 15. showdown against Lyon. The midfielder has been a locked-in starter in the midfield for the Ciel & Marine, so his absence guarantees a shake-up in the starting XI, with Daren Mosengo or Ayumu Seko as likely options to play in the middle of the park against the Gones.