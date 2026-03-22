Simon Ebonog News: Starting Sunday
Ebonog (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Paris FC.
Ebonog is back in the mix Sunday after he was a late call, passing testing to find a spot in the starting XI immediately. He has started in 17 of his 23 appearances this season and should continue in the midfield moving forward, although he is still in search of his first goal contribution this campaign.
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