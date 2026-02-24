Simon Mignolet News: Concedes four in second leg

Mignolet made one save and allowed four goals in Tuesday's 4-1 loss versus Atlético Madrid.

Mignolet had a rough outing Tuesday as he conceded four goals in the second leg of the UCL tie, seeing his side eliminated from the competition as a result. He made four starts in the Champions League this season, making 13 saves, conceding seven goals and keeping one clean sheet. His focus will now return to the Belgian Pro League where Brugge currently sits third in the table.