Simon Mignolet News: Concedes three in first leg

Mignolet recorded two saves and allowed three goals in Tuesday's 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

Mignolet's round of 16 got off to a bad start as he conceded three goals for the fourth time in the Champions League this season. In fairness to him, after conceding a goal early to Leon Bailey, he went nearly 80 minutes without conceding another before Brandon Mechele scored a dreadful own goal in the 82nd minute, followed by Marco Asensio adding insult to injury with a penalty six minutes later. Mignolet's side will need a much cleaner match in order to complete a comeback in the second leg on the road Wednesday.