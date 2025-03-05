Fantasy Soccer
Simon Mignolet headshot

Simon Mignolet News: Concedes three in first leg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Mignolet recorded two saves and allowed three goals in Tuesday's 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

Mignolet's round of 16 got off to a bad start as he conceded three goals for the fourth time in the Champions League this season. In fairness to him, after conceding a goal early to Leon Bailey, he went nearly 80 minutes without conceding another before Brandon Mechele scored a dreadful own goal in the 82nd minute, followed by Marco Asensio adding insult to injury with a penalty six minutes later. Mignolet's side will need a much cleaner match in order to complete a comeback in the second leg on the road Wednesday.

Simon Mignolet
Club Brugge
More Stats & News
