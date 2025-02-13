Simon Mignolet News: Four saves in win
Mignolet recorded four saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win versus Atalanta.
Mignolet had a solid performance in the net Wednesday, making four saves while allowing just a single goal to take the win during the first leg of the new UCL format. He's started all nine Champions League matches for the side, allowing 12 goals with 19 saves while keeping three clean sheets in the process.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now