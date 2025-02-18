Simon Mignolet News: Records nine saves

Mignolet made nine saves and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over Atalanta.

In half of Mignolet's Champions League appearances this season, Mignolet has logged several saves five times. Take any two of the first four, and he still recorded more saves Tuesday. That is how well Mignolet did in goal to help Club Brugge, a team that barely qualified for the UCL's knockout phase play-offs, a spot in the Round of 16.