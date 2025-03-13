Fantasy Soccer
Simon Mignolet News: Seven saves, three goals conceded

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Mignolet recorded seven saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to Aston Villa.

Comparing the two games between Club Brugge and Aston Villa this March, his second appearance is an improvement. He more than tripled his save tally, going from two to nine between both matchups. However, Mignolet's improvement was only in the save department, as he conceded three goals in both of Villa's games against Club Brugge.

Simon Mignolet
Club Brugge
