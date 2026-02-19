Simon Mignolet News: Two saves in draw

Mignolet recorded two saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-3 draw against Atlético Madrid.

Mignolet came up with two massive stops that kept Brugge alive, first turning away a long range strike from Julian Alvarez before halftime and then stonewalling Alexander Sorloth in the 78th minute with Atletico pushing for more. He had little chance on the three goals he conceded but still put together a composed and credible performance despite the final scoreline. Mignolet now looks locked in as Brugge's Champions League starter ahead of Nordin Jackers and is expected to be back between the posts for Tuesday's decisive second leg at the Metropolitano.