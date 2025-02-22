Simon Sohm News: Finds the target against Bologna
Sohm scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target), one tackle (one won) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Bologna.
Sohm capped off a late counter with a pretty finish on a one-on-one with the goalie, making the stat sheet for the first time since mid-December. He's up to four goals in the campaign. He has registered four shots (one on target), seven key passes, four tackles (all won) and three clearances in the last five matches.
