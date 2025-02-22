Fantasy Soccer
Simon Sohm headshot

Simon Sohm News: Finds the target against Bologna

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Sohm scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target), one tackle (one won) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Bologna.

Sohm capped off a late counter with a pretty finish on a one-on-one with the goalie, making the stat sheet for the first time since mid-December. He's up to four goals in the campaign. He has registered four shots (one on target), seven key passes, four tackles (all won) and three clearances in the last five matches.

Simon Sohm
Parma
More Stats & News
