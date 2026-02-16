Simon Sohm News: One shot during start

Sohm generated one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win over Torino. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 81st minute.

Sohm would enter the starting XI Sunday and earn his first appearance in three games, notching 87 minutes of play. That said, this is his first appearance since moving to the club, starting in nine of his 16 appearances with Fiorentina. He will be looking for a goal contribution soon, with only one through the first half of the season.