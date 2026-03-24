Simon Sohm News: Quiet performance

Sohm recorded two tackles (zero won) and two clearances in Sunday's 2-0 loss versus Lazio.

Sohm delivered a quiet performance in Sunday's 2-0 loss against Lazio, contributing in midfield with his physical presence and ball recovery while recording two tackles and two clearances. The midfielder has started five of his seven Serie A appearances with his new club, but his role does not allow him to be regularly decisive, as he has yet to record a goal contribution since his arrival.