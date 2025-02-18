Simon Sohm News: Takes two shots in loss

Sohm had two off-target shots and created one chance during Sunday's 1-0 loss against Roma.

Sohm wasn't exactly brilliant from a fantasy standpoint but was one of Parma's few players capable of generating some kind of danger when his team had the ball. Mostly deployed as a holding midfielder, Sohm is used to have limited statistical impact but in multiple occasions proved he can have a decent upside if given more room to support the offense.