Simone Canestrelli News: Nets first career Serie A goal

Canestrelli scored a goal with his lone shot while crossing once inaccurately, making two interceptions and six clearances during Sunday's 2-1 loss to Genoa.

Canestrelli opened the scoring in the 19th minute while leading Pisa in interceptions and clearances during the match. The goal was the first in the defender's Serie A career as he's combined for two shots, three tackles, five interceptions and 17 clearances over his last three appearances.