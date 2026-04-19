Simone Canestrelli News: Nets first career Serie A goal
Canestrelli scored a goal with his lone shot while crossing once inaccurately, making two interceptions and six clearances during Sunday's 2-1 loss to Genoa.
Canestrelli opened the scoring in the 19th minute while leading Pisa in interceptions and clearances during the match. The goal was the first in the defender's Serie A career as he's combined for two shots, three tackles, five interceptions and 17 clearances over his last three appearances.
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